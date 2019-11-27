Hear insights on the markets and production techniques during the 2020 winter production meetings hosted by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
“With the 2019 harvest almost in the books, it’s time for growers to be thinking ahead toward the 2020 crop,” said Vic Ford, who heads up the agriculture and natural resources section of the Cooperative Extension Service. “These meetings are the bridge between the growing season, combining lessons learned from 2019 with insights for the upcoming season.”
The schedule is preliminary, so growers are advised to check with their county extension offices for details. To see the schedule online visit: http://bit.ly/YieldofDreams2020.
January 2020
Jan. 3 – DUMAS –Tri-State Soybean Forum
Jan. 13 – LAKE CITY – Poinsett and Craighead – corn and cotton
Jan. 13 – WYNNE – Cross – rice and soybean
Jan. 14 – WEINER – Poinsett and Craighead – rice and soybean
Jan. 14 – KEISER – Mississippi and Crittenden – corn and cotton
Jan. 15 – HAZEN – Lonoke, Prairie, Pulaski – rice, soybean and corn
Jan.15 – TEXARKANA – Southwest Ark – cotton
Jan. 16 – RECTOR – Clay and Greene – corn and cotton
Jan. 16 – DUMAS – Tri-County (Desha, Drew, Lincoln) – rice and soybean
Jan. 17 – TEXARKANA – Southwest Ark – rice, soybean and corn
Jan. 27 – STANFORD – morning at Greene Co. – rice and soybean
Jan. 27 – CORNING – afternoon at Clay – rice and soybean
Jan. 28 – MARIANNA – Mid-Delta (Phillips, St. Francis, Monroe and Lee) – corn and cotton
February 2020
Feb. 3 – AMAGON – Jackson and Independence – rice and soybean
Feb. 4 – SEARCY— White – rice, soybean and corn
Feb. 5 – PINE BLUFF – Jefferson – rice, soybean and corn
Feb. 7 – POCAHONTAS – Randolph and Lawrence - rice, soybean and corn
Feb. 10 – ARKADELPHIA – Clark – rice, soybean, corn and cotton
Feb. 11 – STUTTGART – Arkansas – rice and soybean
Feb. 11 – McGEHEE – Southeast Arkansas – corn and cotton
Feb. 12 – MARIANNA – Mid-Delta (Phillips and Lee) rice and soybean
Feb. 14 – LAKE VILLAGE – Ashley and Chicot – rice and soybean
Feb. 17 – WEST MEMPHIS – Crittenden and Mississippi – rice and soybean
Feb. 18 – LAKE CITY – Northeast Arkansas – peanuts
Feb. 19 – McCRORY – Woodruff – rice, soybean and corn
Feb. 19 – MARIANNA – Mid-Delta – peanuts
Feb. 20 – PALESTINE – St. Francis and Monroe – rice and soybean
Feb. 21 – MORRILTON – River Valley – soybean and corn
For more about production, marketing or decision tools, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @UAEX_edu.
