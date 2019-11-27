Hear insights on the markets and production techniques during the 2020 winter production meetings hosted by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

“With the 2019 harvest almost in the books, it’s time for growers to be thinking ahead toward the 2020 crop,” said Vic Ford, who heads up the agriculture and natural resources section of the Cooperative Extension Service. “These meetings are the bridge between the growing season, combining lessons learned from 2019 with insights for the upcoming season.”

The schedule is preliminary, so growers are advised to check with their county extension offices for details. To see the schedule online visit: http://bit.ly/YieldofDreams2020.

January 2020

Jan. 3 – DUMAS –Tri-State Soybean Forum

Jan. 13 – LAKE CITY – Poinsett and Craighead – corn and cotton

Jan. 13 – WYNNE – Cross – rice and soybean

Jan. 14 – WEINER – Poinsett and Craighead – rice and soybean

Jan. 14 – KEISER – Mississippi and Crittenden – corn and cotton

Jan. 15 – HAZEN – Lonoke, Prairie, Pulaski – rice, soybean and corn

Jan.15 – TEXARKANA – Southwest Ark – cotton

Jan. 16 – RECTOR – Clay and Greene – corn and cotton

Jan. 16 – DUMAS – Tri-County (Desha, Drew, Lincoln) – rice and soybean

Jan. 17 – TEXARKANA – Southwest Ark – rice, soybean and corn

Jan. 27 – STANFORD – morning at Greene Co. – rice and soybean

Jan. 27 – CORNING – afternoon at Clay – rice and soybean

Jan. 28 – MARIANNA – Mid-Delta (Phillips, St. Francis, Monroe and Lee) – corn and cotton

February 2020

Feb. 3 – AMAGON – Jackson and Independence – rice and soybean

Feb. 4 – SEARCY— White – rice, soybean and corn

Feb. 5 – PINE BLUFF – Jefferson – rice, soybean and corn

Feb. 7 – POCAHONTAS  – Randolph and Lawrence -  rice, soybean and corn

Feb. 10 – ARKADELPHIA – Clark – rice, soybean, corn and cotton

Feb. 11 – STUTTGART – Arkansas – rice and soybean

Feb. 11 – McGEHEE – Southeast Arkansas – corn and cotton

Feb. 12 – MARIANNA – Mid-Delta (Phillips and Lee) rice and soybean

Feb. 14 – LAKE VILLAGE – Ashley and Chicot – rice and soybean

Feb. 17 – WEST MEMPHIS – Crittenden and Mississippi – rice and soybean

Feb. 18 – LAKE CITY – Northeast Arkansas – peanuts

Feb. 19 – McCRORY – Woodruff – rice, soybean and corn

Feb. 19 – MARIANNA – Mid-Delta – peanuts

Feb. 20 – PALESTINE – St. Francis and Monroe – rice and soybean

Feb. 21 – MORRILTON – River Valley – soybean and corn

For more about production, marketing or decision tools, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @UAEX_edu.

