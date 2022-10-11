Persistent drought after harvest and delayed planting could indicate a lower risk of Wheat Streak Mosiac Virus this year. Still, experts caution producers to continue monitoring and managing volunteer wheat as they plant this fall.

“Right now, we’re thinking that there is a slightly lower risk of wheat streak heading into fall planting. This is largely due to extended drought that has limited the emergence of volunteer, especially out west,” said Kelsey Andersen Onofre, K-State wheat and forage Extension specialist. “But the caveat is that there are other hosts for curl mites out there in the landscape. Those mites find a way and they can surprise us.”

