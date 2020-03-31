Todd Baughman will be offering the following Dicamba trainings via Zoom to Oklahoma applicators:
April 2—7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.;
April 6—7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and
April 9—11:30 a.m. to noon.
The instructions on how to download Zoom and how to attend a meeting are included below. Applicators will be able to sign on and watch video from their home or workplace.
At the end of the training they will be able to sign-on to a weblink to fill out the necessary documentation and receive credit for the training.
The Dicamba Zoom Training Link for all meetings is https://dasnr.zoom.us/j/7058914109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.