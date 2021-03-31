Two dicamba training sessions will be offered by Todd Baughman and can be accessed through a local Oklahoma Extension office. Growers need to contact their local Extension office before the event so organizers can make arrangements for a Zoom meeting.
Live events have restrictions on social distancing, and/or face masks with no more than 50 people in attendance for in-person meetings is still in place and pre-registering may be required.
The dicamba trainings are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 8 and 15.
The training will include both dicamba training and information on new testing and CEU requirements for private applicators.
Gary Strickland and Jerry Goodson will provide training via Zoom to the locations. To participate, attendees need to plan to attend one of the upcoming sessions. Each attendee will receive the dicamba training along with a CEU for his private applicator training requirement.
People interested in hosting a session need to contact email Todd Baughman, a professor and weed scientist, at the Institute for Agricultural Biosciences, Ardmore, Oklahoma, at todd.baughman@okstate.edu. Those who are interested in contact offices need to cotact Goodson at jerry.goodson@okstate.edu.
