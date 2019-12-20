Arkansas cotton growers may remember 2019 as one of their better years, despite a downward revision of expected yields, said Bill Robertson, extension cotton agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
In October, the National Agricultural Statistics Service forecast Arkansas’ average yield at 1157 pounds per acre, but in November revised that downward to 1,102, a figure that stuck into the December 2019 Farm Report.
Nov. 1 is the target date to harvest cotton, but many growers were still running pickers in mid-November and some were still picking in the second week of December in far northeast Arkansas.
Learn more about the variety trials at https://aaes.uark.edu/variety-testing. Find insights from Robertson and others at http://arkansascrops.com.
