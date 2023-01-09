NPEAwards.png

Deltapine’s annual New Product Evaluator Summit was held in Tampa, Florida, in December, and several NPE growers were presented with high yield awards through the program. For the Arizona region, VIP Farms-Matt and Dennis Palmer of Stratford, Arizona, were acknowledged for their 1,774 pounds per acre yield with the DP 2239 B3XF variety.

For the Southeast-Carolinas region, Benny Mims of Millen, Georgia, was recognized for his 1,940 pounds per acre yield with the DP 2335 B3XF variety; from the same region, Jason Waltz of St. Matthews, South Carolina, was recognized for his cotton crop that made 1,380 pounds per acre with DP 2349NR B3XF variety; Johnny and Mac Griffin of Lewiston, North Carolina, were also acknowledged for their 1,484 pounds per acre crop with DP 2317 B3TXF and Brad Warren of Faison, North Carolina, was honored for his 1,769 pounds per acre yield with the DP 2328 B3TXF variety.

