Deltapine’s annual New Product Evaluator Summit was held in Tampa, Florida, in December, and several NPE growers were presented with high yield awards through the program. For the Arizona region, VIP Farms-Matt and Dennis Palmer of Stratford, Arizona, were acknowledged for their 1,774 pounds per acre yield with the DP 2239 B3XF variety.
For the Southeast-Carolinas region, Benny Mims of Millen, Georgia, was recognized for his 1,940 pounds per acre yield with the DP 2335 B3XF variety; from the same region, Jason Waltz of St. Matthews, South Carolina, was recognized for his cotton crop that made 1,380 pounds per acre with DP 2349NR B3XF variety; Johnny and Mac Griffin of Lewiston, North Carolina, were also acknowledged for their 1,484 pounds per acre crop with DP 2317 B3TXF and Brad Warren of Faison, North Carolina, was honored for his 1,769 pounds per acre yield with the DP 2328 B3TXF variety.
For the Mid-South region, Rodge Rodgers of Clarksdale, Mississippi, was acknowledged for his 1,534 pounds per acre cotton crop growing the DP 2349NR B3XF variety; Gregg Mayberry of Dexter, Missouri, was recognized for his 1,972 pounds per acre yield crop with DP2317 B3TXF; Allen Below of Dexter, Missouri, was recognized for his 1,659 pounds per acre crop growing DP 2328 B3TXF and Keylon Gholston of Pratts, Mississippi, received recognition for producing 1,872 pounds per acre yield with DP2333 B3XF.
For the South and East Texas region, Bullseye Partners-Chris Davlin of El Campo, Texas, were recognized for producing 1,327 pounds per acre with DP2333 B3XF and Edward Scamardo of Hearne, Texas, was acknowledged for obtaining 2,250 pounds per acre yield with DP 2349NR B3XF.
Finally, for the West Texas region, Tony and Sonny Cox of Wellington, Texas, were awarded a high yield award for their 1,868 pounds per acre yield with DP2333 B3XF; Ralph Kellermeier of Miles, Texas, was acknowledged for his 1,823 pounds per acre yield with DP2349NR B3XF and Kim Norris of Hale Center, Texas, was recognized for producing 1,763 pounds per acre yield with DP 2335 B3XF.
