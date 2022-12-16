CottonDeltapine.jpeg

Eric Best, Deltapine cotton product manager, and Dave Albers, Bayer product development manager for cotton germplasm, announce the 2023 Deltapine NPE cotton varieties. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

Over 120 cotton growers and their spouses recently gathered in Tampa, Florida, for the 15th annual Deltapine NPE Summit. Cotton growers involved in the New Product Evaluator program plant experimental Deltapine varieties each year and give their input on which varieties should be selected to be released commercially each year.

Five new varieties will be released for the class of 2023—two are Bollgard 3 ThryVon varieties with XtendFlex technology and the other three are Bollgard 3 XtendFlex varieties.

