Corn_tunnel-3.jpg

There will be no easy exit from the Mexican corn maze. Top United States ag trade officials have rejected the latest Mexican proposals to resolve a dispute arising from the decision of Mexican President Lopez Obrador to enforce a ban on importing genetically modified corn into Mexico, set to begin in 2024.

Corn industry leaders held a Capitol Hill briefing Feb. 1 and they praised the tough line recently taken by top U.S. trade negotiators in Mexico City on the proposed corn ban. “This decree would cut most American corn growers off from what has historically been our largest export market,” National Corn Growers Association President Tom Haag said after the briefing. “That’s why it is extremely important that U.S. officials continue to ensure that Mexico lives up to its commitments under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.