With harvest winding down, farmers who are thinking of planting cover crops—as well as those who have already seeded covers for the coming winter—still have a chance to apply for cost-share and technical assistance through Practical Farmers of Iowa’s cover crop cost-share program.
The program is open to farmers in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri and Nebraska, as well as those in parts of Kansas, Minnesota and South Dakota. Farmers are eligible regardless of whether they have already seeded covers for the year. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.
