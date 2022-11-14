Trial-and-error research is a time-honored tradition, but with the global population now at 7.9 billion—and expected to top 9.7 billion by 2050—time is a luxury that we may not be able to afford as scientists race to find a way to feed all those people.

unnamed(16).jpg

Unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, like this scan crops to provide rapid, large-scale evaluations of crop health. (Photo by Max Feldman.)

The 2018 Farm Bill created the Agricultural Genome to Phenome Initiative to bring scientists from diverse fields together to expand knowledge of genomes and phenomes that are important to agriculture. The genome is a complete inventory of genetic features that make an individual unique, while the phenome is the manifestation of the genome; the complete diversity of sizes, shapes, forms, and colors that an organism may express throughout its life.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.