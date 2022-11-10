water-allocation.png

The crop water allocator tool, available through K-State's Mobile Irrigation Lab, can help farmers customize a business plan for using available water. (Courtesy photo.)

Kansas agriculture has been impacted significantly by the drought conditions across the state, but Kansas State University water resources engineer Jonathan Aguilar said a web-based application can help farmers plan for the future.

The K-State Mobile Irrigation Lab includes a crop water allocator to help farmers with limited water resources maximize their return, according to Aguilar. With this new tool, he adds, farmers can decide the best crop combinations for their fields, and then estimate net returns.

