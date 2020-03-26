The Crop Protection Network has published its 2020 fungicide efficacy tables for foliar diseases of corn and soybean, and for seedling diseases of soybean. These three publications can be found at the CPN website, under resources and publications.
Plant pathologists from across the country, participating in several plant disease working groups, assembled these guides for the purpose of reporting the efficacy of various fungicides. The data used for calculating an efficacy rating was compiled from national fungicide trials published through Plant Disease Management Reports (American Phytopathological Society, APS) throughout 2019.
This is the third iteration of fungicide efficacy tables that CPN has produced. These resources are an imperative tool for farmers, agribusiness professionals, certified crop advisors and extension specialists as fungicide efficacy can change from year to year. Because the ratings are released every year, users of these tables are getting the most useful information possible, as a fungicide’s efficacy can vary from year to year, and region to region.
The ratings in each of the three guides are measuring the effectiveness of an active ingredient, and do not necessarily reflect yield increases or decreases as a result of application. An efficacy rating may depend on the rate of the fungicide applied. Combining active ingredients can protect against a broader spectrum of diseases, as well as reduce the potential for disease resistance. The ratings in the tables where calculated to serve only as a guide. It is an applicators legal responsibility to read and follow label directions. Tables include:
In addition, CPN has also updated its Soybean Seedling Disease publication. This guide has been updated from its 2015 iteration, complete with photos, scouting measures and research updates. All of these publications can be found under the publications tab, within the CPN resource section, at cropprotectionnetwork.org.
CPN is a multi-state and international partnership of university and provincial extension specialists, and public and private professionals that provides unbiased, research-based information. Our goal is to communicate relevant information to farmers and agricultural personnel to help with decisions related to protecting field crops.
