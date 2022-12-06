Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host the AgriLife Extension Crop Production and Protection Seminar Dec. 20 at locations across the Panhandle and South Plains.
The speakers will be virtual, but AgriLife Extension county agents in almost every county of the agency’s District 1, headquartered in Amarillo, and District 2, headquartered in Lubbock, will host an in-person event for producers to attend, said Danny Nusser, AgriLife Extension program leader for the North Region.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at each location. The fees and lunch arrangements will vary from location to location. A complete list of the 38 in-person locations and contacts for more information is available at https://tx.ag/NorthRegionDec20.
He said they will utilize the Microsoft Teams platform to bring all the speakers together from across the state without making anyone travel any further than their home county. Participants will be able to ask questions of the speakers at each location.
Five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units—one general, two integrated pest management, one drift and one laws and regulations—will be offered at each location.
