DSC_2183-768x511.jpg

Sorghum is one over several feed grains raised in the High Plains. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Kay Ledbetter.)

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will host the AgriLife Extension Crop Production and Protection Seminar Dec. 20 at locations across the Panhandle and South Plains.

The speakers will be virtual, but AgriLife Extension county agents in almost every county of the agency’s District 1, headquartered in Amarillo, and District 2, headquartered in Lubbock, will host an in-person event for producers to attend, said Danny Nusser, AgriLife Extension program leader for the North Region.

