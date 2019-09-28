Farm Market iD’s updated, in-season data now includes this season’s “lost acres.” In total, 17.4 million crop production acres have been lost in key broad-acre states compared to 18 million acres reported by USDA in the same states.
Lost acres include fields and acres that are normally planted and now have a failed crop, were never planted or contain a cover crop. The data is incorporated into Farm Market iD’s FarmFocus and FieldVision applications as a demographic summary of acres or visualized through field mapping.
Farm Market iD in-season data covers corn, soybeans, wheat and cotton in 20 states plus the addition of the lost acres. Using geospatial imagery and machine learning algorithms, in-season data indicates the most current farmer and field information available.
“FarmFocus and FieldVision offer our clients detailed data on which farmers are most likely part of the USDA Prevented Planting program,” said Steve Rao, Farm Market iD CEO. “This information can help agribusinesses make more informed and strategic product, program and business decisions going into the late growing season and harvest.”
This data has been captured through remote sensing, using weekly satellite imagery to evaluate the vegetative health, growth and conditions of crops. From this, Farm Market iD data analysts determine non-viable acres that have been historically planted and assign those acres to fields and growers through our farmer-attributed farm field boundaries.
