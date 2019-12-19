Crop Production Clinics at Gering and other locations across Nebraska in January 2020 sponsored by Nebraska Extension will provide valuable information to help crop producers and agribusiness professionals improve their profitability and sustainability.
The clinics are also an opportunity for pesticide applicators to renew their licenses in several categories, including commercial and noncommercial ag plant (01) and demonstration/research. Private pesticide applicators also can renew their licenses. Extension educator Gary Stone strongly recommends that anyone who needs to renew a pesticide applicator license take advantage of this early opportunity to do so.
The Gering clinic is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2020, at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St. Other dates and locations: Jan. 8 at North Platte; Jan. 10 at Beatrice; Jan. 13 at Norfolk; Jan. 14 at York; and Jan. 15 at Mead. The Nebraska Crop Management Conference will take place Jan. 22-23 at Kearney.
The clinic starts at 8:45 a.m. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. Online pre-registration is strongly encouraged at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes a noon meal, refreshments, the 2020 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2020 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. Registration is $80.
The Crop Production Clinics will feature presentations from extension specialists and educators on soil fertility; soil, water, and irrigation management; insect pests; plant diseases; weeds; cropping systems; and agribusiness management and marketing. Program topics are tailored to meet the needs of cropping systems in different parts of the state, and vary by location.
Certified crop advisors may earn up to 6 credits in the following categories: Integrated pest management (6), crop production (2), nutrient management (1), water management (1), and professional development (2). Certified Crop Advisors are required to bring their CCA number to apply for CEU credits.
For more information, contact Amit Jhala, Nebraska Extension weed management specialist, at 402-472-1534 or amit.jhala@unl.edu.
