The Risk Management Agency, a department of the United States Department of Agriculture, recently announced it will expand insurance for camelina in the southern Plains regions, providing additional grower certainty as demand for the renewable fuel feedstock crop rises across the U.S.
The newly adopted program by the USDA RMA now allows written agreements in select counties in Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. Global Clean Energy Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiary Sustainable Oils, Inc., the world’s largest camelina producer, collaborated extensively with the USDA to make this expansion possible.
