USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following wheat crop conditions for the month of December 2020:
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 11% poor, 48% fair, 36% good, and 1% excellent.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 5% very poor, 12% poor, 37% fair, 40% good, and 6% excellent.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat grazed reached 43%, up 3 points from the previous year.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 7% poor, 55% fair, 36% good, and 1% excellent.
Colorado: Reporters noted winter wheat conditions remained stressed from continued lack of consistent precipitation, but snowfall was welcome. More precipitation is needed to improve crop conditions prior to spring.
New Mexico: Reports from several counties noted that the wheat crop—both irrigated and non- irrigated—was suffering due to the lack of moisture. In Union County, comments suggested that producers could not keep enough irrigation water on their wheat fields, and some fear the crop will not survive without improved natural moisture.
