The Colorado State University Crops Testing Program and CSU Extension are inviting producers to a cowpea production webinar. The free webinar will be live online on Jan. 19 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. hosted on Zoom. This meeting will offer agronomic and marketing insights into this drought-tolerant and low water use crop also known as black-eyed pea.
CSU Extension Specialist Sally Jones-Diamond will present the CSU cowpea variety trial results from 2022. Joel Schneekloth, CSU Extension Water Resources Specialist, will talk about water-use of cowpea under different irrigation regimes. Courtney Schuler from Trinidad-Benham and Don Pope from Farmer Bean and Seed will talk about agronomics and current markets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.