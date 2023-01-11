combine-cutting-wheat.jpg

The 20th annual Cover Your Acres conference, set for Jan. 17-18 in Oberlin, will take a look at what's driving profitability. (KSRE photo by Dan Donnert.)

Kansas State University will host the 20th annual Cover Your Acres conference Jan. 17 to 18 at the Gateway Civic Center in Oberlin, providing agricultural producers, consultants and experts a look at what’s driving profitability in northwest Kansas farms.

The full conference schedule and online registration are available at www.northwest.ksu.edu/coveryouracres.

