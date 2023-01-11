Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Online Access Plus Print
Subscribing to our services is a three step process. First you have to create an account and then you have to pick if you want to subscribe to digital and or print.
Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
If you are already a print subscriber and want online access, it is free, you simply have to create an online account and then attach your print subscription account number to the online account you create.
As an existing print subscriber it is easy to get FREE access to all our online content.
When you click get started below it will walk you through creating an online account to attach your print subscription number to.
After your account is created it will ask you to either add a subscription for online access or click on the print subscriber button. Click the print subscriber button header and it will open a dropdown, now click on get started. The page will reload and you will be prompted to enter an account number and a zip code.
IT IS VERY IMPORTANT TO USE THE NUMBER OFF OF THE MOST RECENT ISSUE OR ANYTHING AFTER JANUARY 28, 2019 TO GAIN ACCESS!
OLD ACCOUNT NUMBERS WILL NOT WORK
The account number and zip code are easily available on your most recent issue of the High Plains Journal or Midwest Ag Journal in the address fields as is shown here. Sometimes the account number has extra zero's in front of it, just ignore those.
Kansas State University will host the 20th annual Cover Your Acres conference Jan. 17 to 18 at the Gateway Civic Center in Oberlin, providing agricultural producers, consultants and experts a look at what’s driving profitability in northwest Kansas farms.
Beginning Jan. 11, the cost is $80 per day. The conference fee includes lunch, morning and afternoon refreshments, and educational materials.
Lucas Haag, an agronomist in K-State’s Northwest Research-Extension Center in Colby, said the conference is a joint venture between K-State Research and Extension and several sponsors.
“Input costs and dry conditions are big on everyone's mind right now,” Haag said. “So we have Mark Wood, the lead economist with Northwest Kansas Farm Management Association, presenting his analysis of members’ data and trying to look at what is driving profitability in our operations in northwest Kansas, and the potential pitfalls producers should be aware of.”
Haag will discuss economic aspects of soil fertility management and crop rotation decisions for this year.
Dan O’Brien, a K-State grain marketing specialist, will provide an outlook at local, national and global factors in 2023 grain markets.
K-State Research and Extension weed scientist Sarah Lancaster will present on how producers can make a game plan for this year to keep challenging weeds like kochia and palmer amaranth at bay.
Greg Dahl, the senior research manager with WinField United, will discuss various spray adjuvants and how these products can improve weed control.
Haag said information will also be presented on soil health strategies in dryland farming, managing the nine lives of wheat, helping neighbors through mental health awareness, and a review and outlook of High Plains weather by Matt Sittel, the assistant state climatologist for Kansas.
The same programs will be offered both days of the conference. Participants attending both days will find it easier to catch most, or all of the programs, Haag said.
The program offers 10 continuing education credits for Certified Crop Advisors, and two CEU’s for Commercial Applicators.
Registration begins at 7:45 a.m., with educational sessions ending at 5 p.m. followed by a social on Tuesday evening, where attendees can visit with industry representatives and conference speakers while enjoying heavy hors d’oeuvres.
Those with questions regarding the conference may also call 785-462-6281.
Major sponsors of the conference include AKRS Equipment, Great Plains Manufacturing, Hoxie Implement Co., SurePoint Ag Systems, Lang Diesel, 4G Farm and Sales, and Double Team by Sorghum Partners.
Futures: at least a 10 minute delay. Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.