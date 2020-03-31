It’s been a month filled with interesting National Cattlemen's Beef Association webinars on soils, forage and grazing. Plan to join NCBA March 31 at 7 p.m. Central for a strong line-up of speakers who will discuss how to optimize your operation by integrating legumes, crop residues and cover crops into your grazing system.
Speakers include Lyle Perman, co-owner of Rock Hills Ranch in Lowry, South Dakota (Rock Hills Ranch is a past Environmental Stewardship Award winner); Mary Drewnoski, Ph.D., Beef Systems Specialist with the University of Nebraska; and Keith D. Johnson, Ph.D., Professor of Agronomy and the Forage Crops Specialist with the Purdue University Extension Service.
Whether you have attended and viewed previous webinars in this series or not, this webinar will provide thought provoking information you can explore on your operation.
To register for Optimizing Your Operation - Legumes, Crop Residues and Cover Crops, visit https://www.ncba.org/cattlemenswebinarseries.aspx.
