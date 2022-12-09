unnamed.jpg

The original version of this chart appears in the USDA, Economic Research Service report Cover Crop Trends, Programs, and Practices in the United States, released in 2021.

Farmers add cover crops to a rotation to provide living, seasonal soil cover between the planting of two cash (commodity) or forage crops. Including cover crops in a rotation can provide benefits such as improved soil health and water quality, weed suppression, and reduced soil erosion.

Data from the field-level USDA Agricultural Resource Management Survey provide information on which cover crops were grown in the fall before planting corn, cotton, and soybeans. Cover crop mixes account for 18% to 25% of acres with cover crops. However, the use of single-species cover crops is more common.

