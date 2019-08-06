Another dry week across most of the state allowed Iowa farmers 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Aug. 4, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Iowa. Fieldwork activities included moving grain, spraying fungicides and insecticides, and harvesting hay and oats.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 5 percent very short, 26 percent short, 67 percent adequate and 2 percent surplus. Areas in 41 counties throughout Iowa were rated as abnormally dry according to the Aug. 1 U.S. Drought Monitor. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 3 percent very short, 19 percent short, 75 percent adequate and 3 percent surplus.
Eighty-four percent of the corn crop has begun to silk, 15 days behind last year and 10 days behind the 5-year average. Twenty percent of the crop reached the dough stage, 10 days behind last year and 1 week behind average. Corn condition rated 66 percent good to excellent. Seventy-eight percent of the soybean crop has started to bloom, 15 days behind last year and 11 days behind average. Thirty-three percent of the crop has started setting pods, 16 days behind last year and 13 days behind average. Soybean condition improved slightly to 65 percent good to excellent from the previous week.
