The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released December cotton production reports from around the High Plains, Dec. 10.
Cotton production in Kansas is forecast to reach 320,000 bales, up 14% from 2019. Kansas cotton farmers are on track to harvest 195,000 acres, up 44,000 acres from last year and a record high number if realized. Yields, however, are down 102 pounds per acre from last year, a forecast 788 pounds per acre.
In New Mexico cotton gins had processed 22,700 running bales of all cotton by Dec. 1, and Arizona gins had processed 142,500 running bales of all cotton, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office.
As of Dec. 1, all U.S. cotton gins had processed 9.57 million running bales of all cotton, compared to 12.92 million running bales from the same period in 2019. Of that, 9.36 million running bales were upland cotton.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
