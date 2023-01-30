U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol enrollment is open at trustuscotton.org where U.S. cotton producers can enroll their 2022-24 crops.
Producers should be able to complete all enrollment requirements in one session in an improved process that ultimately allows bales by participating producers to be uploaded into the Trust Protocol platform in a timelier manner. Data entered in the program is secure and confidential, only being used in aggregate form. Crop consultants can be authorized by a producer to enter information and ensure accuracy on a producer’s behalf.
