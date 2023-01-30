The National Cotton Council’s 2023 annual meeting is set for Feb. 10 to 12 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas. The deadline for pre-registration ends February 3 at www.cotton.org/news/meetings/am/, but on-site registration will take place on the Banquet Level of the Fairmont Dallas Hotel, open daily, beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, through Sunday morning, February 12. The room reservation deadline has passed, but if an attendee needs assistance securing a room, they should contact Ellen Ferrell eferrell@cotton.org or Debbie Richter drichter@cotton.org immediately. For air and car rental reservations, contact Peggy Robinson, the NCC's travel consultant at Travelennium, at 1-800-672-6694 or probinson@travelennium.com.
NCC delegates unable to attend the meeting are urged to contact their Interest Organization or NCC Member Services representative so that an alternate delegate can be identified. They should contact Kristina Sellers at 901-274-9030 or ksellers@cotton.org with questions.
