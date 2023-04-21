Growers celebrate high yields, induction into BASF’s FiberMax One Ton Club

Several cotton farmers and their families recently gathered in Lubbock, Texas, to celebrate high-yield achievements as part of BASF’s FiberMax One Ton Club, a long-standing tradition now in its 18th year.
The club recognizes cotton farmers who produce FiberMax yields of one ton or more. In total, 104 members representing 51 farms made this year’s club following the 2022 growing season. Walker and Erica McAnear of Mustard Seed Farms in Clarendon, Texas, achieved the highest yield with 2,670 pounds of cotton per acre.
This ongoing tradition was especially meaningful as the festivities were held in person this year for the first time since 2019. Another mainstay of the club: One Ton Club members who attend the in-person event are eligible to win a two-year lease on a Ford Super Duty F-350 Lariat truck. This year’s winners were Michael and Melissa Hoch of Garden City, Texas.
“The FiberMax One Ton Club is one of our favorite traditions at BASF,” said Justin Jones, cotton marketing manager for BASF Agricultural Solutions, Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. “It’s no small feat growing four-bale cotton in conditions that aren’t always ideal, but for the last 18 years, cotton growers have kept answering the call to this unique challenge. We’re honored growers continue to turn to FiberMax for consistency, quality and the high yields they’re after.”
Many cotton farmers have qualified for the One Ton Club over its 18-year history, and a growing number of them have become multiyear winners. Of the 51 farms that made the club this year, 45 were repeat winners. One Ton Club standouts who received special awards for their 2022 performance include:
• Highest yield:Mustard Seed Farms of Clarendon, Texas, harvested an average yield of 2,670 pounds per acre with FM 2498GLT.
• Highest gross value:M&M Farms of Garden City, Texas, achieved the highest gross value of $1,515.59 with FM 2334GLT.
• Most acres: H Bar H Farms of Dalhart, Texas, planted 365 acres to FM 1621GL.
• Most varieties:Eric and Christy Seidenberger of Garden City, Texas, planted 303 acres to FM 1730GLTP and FM 2498GLT.
• Highest loan value:CMH Farms, Inc., of Garden City, Texas, achieved the highest loan value of $0.5723 with FM 2334GLT.
To qualify for the One Ton Club, farmers had to meet the following criteria:
• Produce a minimum of 2,000 pounds of ginned cotton per acre on a minimum of 20 acres planted with FiberMax cotton seed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2022.
• Plant 100% FiberMax cotton on the 20 qualifying acres.
• Farm in one of the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.
• Provide gin recap sheets to verify yields.
To view the complete list of 2022 winners and learn more about the One Ton Club, visit FiberMax.com/OTC.
