The 4th Annual Great Plains Cotton Conference will be held on Feb. 28 in Pratt, Kansas, at the Pratt County 4-H Building, 81 Lake Rd. Registration and sponsor booths will be open at 7:45 a.m. with the conference beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The 2023 agenda will feature presenters, new products from the cotton industry, and a marketing panel discussion. Topics of discussion will include cotton growth and development, irrigation, disease control, policy updates and the Cotton Trust Protocol, boll weevil monitoring, cotton nutrient requirements, weed management, and cotton marketing.
Certified Crop Advisor continuing education credits will be offered as well as a free shrimp boil lunch. The conference will conclude at 5 p.m.
No pre-registration is required. For more information, contact event organizer and research director at Cotton Incorporated, Gaylon Morgan at gmorgan@cottoninc.com.
