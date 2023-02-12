The Memphis-based National Cotton Ginners Association named its leaders for 2023 during its recent annual meeting in Dallas, Texas.
The NCGA’s 2023 officers are as follows: President Gene Seale, Pima, Arizona; First Vice President Richard Lindsey, Centre, Alabama; Second Vice President Larry Black, Roscoe, Texas; and Third Vice President Brad Williams of Burlison, Tennessee. George LaCour of Morganza, Louisiana, who served as NCGA president in 2022, will serve as NCGA chairman. Harrison Ashley, Cordova, Tennessee is NCGA’s executive vice president.
Seale, who currently is the general manager of the Glenbar Gin in Pima, has been active in the Arizona Cotton Ginners Association and served as its president from 2018 to 2022. He has served on numerous NCGA committees and subcommittees, including chairing its Safety and Labor Committee in 2022. He also served on multiple National Cotton Council committees and as a director in 2022. Originally from Safford, Arizona, he graduated from Eastern Arizona College and Northern Arizona University with a degree in business administration.
