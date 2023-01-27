Net export sales for the week ending on Jan. 12 were 218,300 bales (480 pounds). This brings total 2022-23 sales to about 9.5 million bales. Total sales at the same point in the 2021-22 marketing year were about 12.0 million bales. Total new crop, 2023-24, sales are 1.3 million bales.
Shipments for the week were 195,100 bales, bringing total exports to date to 4.4 million bales, compared with the 3.7 million bales at the comparable point in the 2021-22 marketing year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.