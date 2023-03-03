March 31, 2023, is the deadline for United States cotton producers to enroll their 2022 crop in the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, a voluntary initiative that provides access to more sustainably grown cotton for brands and retailers, and science based, data-led assurances that consumers can have confidence in.
Data entered is secure and remains confidential, used only in aggregate form. Crop consultants also can be authorized to enter information on the producer’s behalf and the John Deere Operations Center can pre-populate up to 40% of the data needed to complete the Fieldprint analysis for those who utilize the platform.
