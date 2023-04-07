IMG_6781.jpeg

Martin Stoerner, PCG president, opened the PCG Annual Meeting and spoke about the the past, present and future of cotton in the High Plains. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

The fourth annual Cotton U event took place on March 28 in Lubbock, Texas. High Plains Journal partnered with Plains Cotton Growers Inc. to hold both Cotton U and the PCG Annual Meeting at the Overton Hotel. Over 260 attendees dotted the banquet hall as the event began.

The annual meeting kicked off in the morning with a report from Martin Stoerner, PCG president who gave an overview of difficult years such as 2011, 2020 and 2022, but also new research, advocacy and positive weather predictions on the horizon.

IMG_6843.jpeg

The crowd watches as Tyne Morgan presents a state of the ag industry speech. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.