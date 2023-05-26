IMG_6964.jpeg

Members of the farmer panel included Steve Olson, Mark Nichols, Ryan Willaims, Tony Cox and moderator Steve Verett. (Journal photo by Lacey Vilhauer.)

Cotton growers gathered at the Overton Hotel in Lubbock, Texas, recently for the Plains Cotton Growers Annual Meeting and Cotton U and the session that closed out the day was the Cotton U farmer panel. Steve Verett, retired CEO of Plains Cotton Growers and a Crosby County, Texas, cotton farmer, moderated the panel. The panelists included Mark Nichols, Steve Olson, Tony Cox, and Ryan Williams.

Nichols is a fourth-generation cotton farmer from Altus, Oklahoma. He is the current vice chairman of The Cotton Board, member and past vice chairman of American Cotton Producers of the National Cotton Council, vice chairman of the Oklahoma Cotton Council and chairman of Producers Coop Oil Mill. Olson, who farms near Plainview, Texas, has a diversified operation and grows sunflowers, seed sorghum and millet, corn and cotton. Olson also serves on the executive board of Plains Cotton Growers and The Cotton Board. He has been farming for 34 years. Cox of Wellington, Texas, farms with his son in Collingsworth, Childress and Harmon, Texas counties. Two-thirds of his ground is irrigated and about 60% of that is drip irrigation. Williams is a fourth-generation cotton, corn, sorghum, and wheat farmer from Farwell, Texas. His family recently received the High Cotton award for the southwest.

