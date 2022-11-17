High Plains Journal held the first Cotton U educational event in December 2019 with the goal of providing quality learning opportunities for cotton growers. Now, the event will reach an expanded pool of producers with a new venue, timeframe and industry partnership.
HPJ is now partnering with Plains Cotton Growers Inc. for the next Cotton U event, planned for March 28, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. Plains Cotton Growers Inc. is the certified producer organization for the Texas High Plains whose mission is to promote and protect the interests of cotton in this region.
PCG—established cotton advocate since 1956—is holding its 66th annual meeting. Cotton U will begin immediately following the completion of the Plains Cotton Growers annual meeting, allowing High Plains producers to attend both events.
Cotton U will include educational breakouts sessions, a farmer panel and opportunities for continuing education unit credit. A social event will follow the educational elements of the program.
The event is free and educational speakers will be announced later. To register, visit hpj.com/cottonu. Contact Jason Koenig at 314-873-3125 or jkoenig@hpj.com to learn about sponsorship opportunities for Cotton U.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.