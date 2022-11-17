Cotton(1).JPG

Cotton field. (Courtesy photo.)
High Plains Journal held the first Cotton U educational event in December 2019 with the goal of providing quality learning opportunities for cotton growers. Now, the event will reach an expanded pool of producers with a new venue, timeframe and industry partnership.

HPJ is now partnering with Plains Cotton Growers Inc. for the next Cotton U event, planned for March 28, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. Plains Cotton Growers Inc. is the certified producer organization for the Texas High Plains whose mission is to promote and protect the interests of cotton in this region.

