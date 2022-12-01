The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol recently hosted brands and retailers for an in-person farm tour, was featured in the Sustainable Brands Flagship Conference, and participated in the annual Textile Exchange Conference.
The first of many events during the past month was the Sustainable Brands Flagship Conference where attendees were given key insights about consumers from recent research/studies and were able to listen to influential industry leaders. Then the Trust Protocol hosted a group from global brands on two farms in the Memphis area, which was the first time for many participants to visit a cotton operation. The farm tours allowed for a greater understanding of how U.S. growers produce more sustainably grown cotton.
