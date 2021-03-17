Oklahoma State University Extension has announced two cotton, sorghum and sesame production meetings in Harmon County and in Jackson County on March 23.
Topics covered will include cotton production management topics, cotton herbicide programs, cotton insect updates, dicamba certification, certified pesticide applicator updates and sorghum and sesame production management topics. Speakers will be Seth Byrd, OSU Extension cotton specialist; Todd Baughman, OSU row crop weed science specialist; Jerry Goodson, Extension assistant for integrated pest management; and Gary Strickland, Jackson County agricultural educator and Southwest Research and Extension Center regional agronomist.
The Harmon County Expo Center will be the site for one of the meetings from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 pm. Pre-registration is required by noon March 19 at the Harmon County Extension office at 580-688-3584. Jackson County’s Western Oklahoma State College, Pioneer Heritage Center, will be the site for the second meeting from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required by noon March 19 at the Jackson County Extension office at 580-477-7962.
A sponsored meal will be served at both events. Social distancing and face marks are requested. The class is limited to 50 people.
