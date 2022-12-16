UA48-42010K-cotton.jpg

Courtesy photo.

Cotton prices were red hot in 2022, but 2023 may see a cooling trend, not only in the markets, but also acres.

2022 was marked by severe drought that smothered cotton planting in west Texas and the American Southwest. The drought would eventually catch up with the Mid-South, but with somewhat better results.

52553148975_8ed2d59908_c.jpg

Projected harvest, yields and price for cotton as of USDA's November estimates. (U of A System Division of Agriculture image by Scott Stiles.)
51264754878_b633122994_c.jpg

Extension cotton agronomist Bill Robertson said cotton variety selection for 2023 will be critical for farmers. (Photo by Ryan McGeeney.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.