The Annual Cotton Seed Variety Meeting will be held at the Great Plains Cotton Gin Office in Minco, Oklahoma. The office is located east of Minco on Highway 37. Registration will begin at 5 p.m. Visit with area cotton producers and industry representatives. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m. followed by industry updates and gin updates from Gene Overton, gin manager.
To learn more information about this and other educational opportunities contact Kyle Worthington, Extension Educator Ag/4-H and CED at 405-262-0155.
