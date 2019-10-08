USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following cotton conditions for the week ending Oct. 6:
Kansas: Cotton condition rated 6% very poor, 15 poor, 32 fair, 39 good, and 8 excellent. Cotton bolls opening was 65%, behind 72 last year, but ahead of 59 average.
Oklahoma: Cotton bolls opening reached 77%, up 5 points from the previous year and up 2 points from normal. Cotton harvested reached 1%, down 5 points from the previous year and down 1 point from normal.
Texas: In the northern High Plains cotton producers were concerned with possible loss of quality due to the lack of heat units and excess moisture. Bolls were opening in most areas of the High and Low Plains. Harvest was active in the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, the Edwards Plateau and the Upper Coast.
Missouri: Cotton bolls opening progressed to 83%, 16 percentage points behind last year, while cotton harvested progressed to 7%. Cotton condition was rated at 12% very poor, 14% poor, 55% fair, and 19% good.
