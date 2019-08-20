The hot and dry weather continued across most of the state during the week ending Aug. 18, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Southern Plains Regional Field Office, Texas. The areas affected by severe drought were expanding in the Northern Plains, and areas in South Texas reached levels of extreme drought. Precipitation ranging from trace amounts up to 2 inches was received in areas of the Northern Plains, the Trans-Pecos, the Edwards Plateau, South East Texas and the Upper Coast. The rest of the state received little to no precipitation. There were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork.
Dryland cotton was in need of moisture in the Plains. Cotton was blooming in the Southern Low Plains and the Edwards Plateau. Stink bugs damaged upland cotton bolls in the Trans-Pecos. Harvest continued in Coastal Bend, the Lower Valley and South Texas. Meanwhile, cotton producers in South Central Texas and the Upper Coast were applying defoliant. Rice harvest was in full swing in South Central Texas and the Upper Coast. Sugarcane aphids were affecting sorghum in the Southern Low Plains, but harvest continued regardless. Corn and sorghum harvest continued in the Northern Low Plains, East Texas, the Edwards Plateau, South Central Texas and the Upper Coast. Soybean harvest was underway in the Upper Coast.
