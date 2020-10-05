At its recentannual meeting, Lubbock-based Plains Cotton Cooperative Association announced fiscal year-end further cash distribution to its grower-owners totaling $24.73 million. The distribution, to be completed this month, consists of $9.59 million in cash dividends and $15.14 million in stock retirements. As of June 30, 2020, PCCA’s Warehouse Division had received 1,428,923 bales, the sixth largest crop in PCCA history. PCCA President and CEO Kevin Brinkley reported on PCCA’s results and activity in the cotton market throughout this fiscal year.
In other business during the annual meeting, PCCA grower-owners re-elected directors Steve Moore, District 8; Billy Eggemeyer, District 9; Frank DeStefano, District 10; and Steve Bauer, District 11.
Founded in 1953, PCCA is a marketing cooperative owned by farmers in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and New Mexico dedicated to supplying sustainably grown, high-quality cotton fiber around the world. In addition to cotton marketing based in Lubbock, Texas, PCCA also owns cotton warehouse facilities in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas and develops and offers software programs and networks to local co-op gins that help add value to their grower-owners’ cotton.
