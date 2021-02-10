By Feb. 1, cotton gins across the United States had processed nearly 14 million running bales of all cotton, compared to 18.93 million bales this time last year, according to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
In the High Plains states, the 2020 upland cotton ginning reports as of Feb. 1 were as follows:
Texas: 4.644 million bales, compared to 6.297 million in 2019;
Missouri: 621,150 bales, compared to 826,150 in 2019;
Oklahoma: 447,350 bales, compared to 487,050 in 2019;
Kansas: 169,650 bales, compared to 178,700 in 2019; and
New Mexico: 43,150 bales, compared to 41,400 in 2019.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
