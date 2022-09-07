Decades of collaborative research and scientific advancements have helped Texas cotton be the economic and industrial force it is today.

Texas cotton producers have benefited from decades of public-private collaborations between Texas A&M AgriLife, USDA and Cotton Incorporated. (Texas A&M AgriLife photo by Laura McKenzie.)

Texas cotton production represents a $2.4 billion contribution to the state’s gross domestic product. From 2019 to 2021, Texas cotton producers averaged 6.2 million bales of cotton on 4.6 million harvested acres, generating $2.1 billion in production value. The Texas cotton industry supports more than 40,000 jobs statewide and $1.55 billion in annual labor income.

