Cotton County Expo, Walters, Oklahoma, will be the site for a meeting at 9:30 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. April 1.
Attendees will receive updates on cotton varieties, pest control, weed control and dicamba training. Attendees will also receive an update on certified pesticides.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the concern to attend public meetings, cottonseed meetings will be limited this season, according to Jerry Goodson, Extension assistant with the Oklahoma State University Southwest Research and Extension Center. Respected web sites for research will be made available and Goodson said those sites will have contact information for local representatives. He encourfaged growers to contact those representatives. Companies include Americot (americot.com), BASF (agriculture.basf.us/crop-protection/use-areas/crops/cotton.html), Deltapine (dekalbasgrowdeltapine.com/en-us/deltapine.html), Dynagro (dynagroseed.com) and Phytogen (phytogencottonseed.com). Cotton Extension Specialist Seth Byrd’s 2020 trial report will also be available at http://pods.dasnr.okstate.edu/docushare/dsweb/Get/Document-11777/CR-2193web2021.pdf
The event is being organized by the Cotton County Extension. Lunch will be provided.
