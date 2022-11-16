Screen-Shot-2022-09-26-at-3.52.43-PM.png

Cotton Council International, along with the leadership of the U.S. cotton industry, held its annual Cotton Day in Mumbai, India, educating over 120 attendees on how U.S. cotton adds value for its partners in the Indian textile industry. This year’s event, held both virtual and in-person, featured the theme “Your Partner for Prosperity,” bringing a fresh perspective from leading industry experts on how U.S. cotton connects the textile community and is a trusted partner in the textile supply chain.

“Accountability and transparency are integral to the U.S. cotton industry’s values,” William Bettendorf, Director, COTTON USA Supply Chain & South Asia, CCI, said. “Both brands and consumers today are increasingly becoming more responsible in their sourcing strategies. Sustainability and transparency are the top priorities in our industry, and with a collaborative approach, we aim to add value for our partners.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.