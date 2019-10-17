For the week ending Oct. 13, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following cotton crop conditions:
Kansas: Cotton condition rated 2% very poor, 11 poor, 36 fair, 44 good, and 7 excellent. Cotton bolls opening was 84%, ahead of 76 last year and 69 average.
Oklahoma: Cotton bolls opening reached 90%, up 7 points from the previous year and up 4 points from normal. Cotton harvested reached 12%, up 1 point from the previous year and up 4 points from normal.
Texas: Cotton producers discontinued defoliating cotton after the freeze in the Northern Plains and the Southern High Plains, with some reports of damage and leaves sticking due to the freeze. Harvest was active in the Southern Low Plains, the Cross Timbers, South East Texas, the Trans-Pecos and the Edwards Plateau.
Missouri: Cotton bolls opening progressed to 91%, while cotton harvested progressed to 23%. Cotton condition was rated at 11% very poor, 17% poor, 52% fair, and 20% good.
