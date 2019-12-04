USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following cotton conditions for the week ending Dec. 2:
Kansas: Cotton harvested was 71%, well ahead of 47 last year, and ahead of 64 average.
Oklahoma: Cotton harvested reached 83%, up 3 points from the previous year and up 7 points from normal.
Texas: Cotton harvest was active in the Plains where the weather allowed. Precipitation slowed harvest in areas of the Northern High Plains, the Low Plains and the Trans-Pecos. Meanwhile, harvest was nearing completion in the Edwards Plateau.
