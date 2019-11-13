USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following cotton conditions for the week ending Nov. 10:
Kansas: Cotton condition rated 2% very poor, 14 poor, 40 fair, 39 good, and 5 excellent. Cotton harvested was 26%, ahead of 17 last year, and equal to average.
Oklahoma: Cotton harvested reached 50%, up 19 points from the previous year and up 6 points from normal.
Texas: Cotton harvest continued in the Plains, the Blacklands, East Texas, the Edwards Plateau and the Trans-Pecos. Some cotton fields in the Plains were plowed under due to poor conditions.
Missouri: Cotton harvested progressed to 71%, 22 percentage points behind last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.