USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following cotton conditions for the week ending Nov. 24:
Kansas: Cotton condition rated 2% very poor, 9 poor, 44 fair, 39 good, and 6 excellent. Cotton harvested was 64%, well ahead of 36 last year, and ahead of 53 average.
Missouri: Cotton harvested progressed to 91%, 8 percentage points behind last year.
Oklahoma: Cotton harvested reached 74%, up 6 points from the previous year and up 7 points from normal.
Texas: Although some areas experienced delays due to rain, cotton harvest continued in most areas of the Plains, the Trans-Pecos and the Edwards Plateau.
