For the week ending Oct. 28, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following:
Kansas: Cotton condition rated 2% very poor, 13 poor, 41 fair, 38 good, and 6 excellent. Cotton bolls opening was 95%, ahead of 87 both last year and average. Harvested was 9%, ahead of 4 last year, and equal to average.
Oklahoma: Cotton bolls opening reached 95%, up 1 point from the previous year but unchanged from normal. Cotton harvested reached 29%, up 7 points from the previous year and up 4 points from normal.
Texas: Cotton harvest was underway in the Trans-Pecos and wrapping up in the Blacklands. Many producers in the Plains and the Cross Timbers were waiting on harvest for cotton to recover from the last freeze. Some farmers in the Southern High Plains and the Northern Low Plains were able to begin harvest.
Missouri: Cotton harvested progressed to 51%, 35 percentage points behind last year. Cotton condition was rated at 8% very poor, 12% poor, 52% fair, and 28% good.
