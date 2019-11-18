USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following cotton conditions for the week ending Nov. 18:
Kansas: Cotton condition rated 6% very poor, 16 poor, 36 fair, 37 good, and 5 excellent. Cotton harvested was 44 percent, well ahead of 24 last year, and ahead of 39 average.
Oklahoma: Cotton harvested reached 60%, up 12 points from the previous year and up 5 points from normal.
Missouri: Cotton harvested progressed to 86%, 10 percentage points behind last year.
Texas: Cotton harvest continued in the Plains, the Blacklands, East Texas, the Edwards Plateau and the Trans-Pecos.
